See The Black Ferrari Worth Over N600 Million Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Reportedly Bought For Her (Photos)

Reality television star, Kylie Jenner has taken to social media to show off the N600 million black Ferrari her boyfriend reportedly gave her as a gift.

Kylie and Travis Scott were seen out together yesterday for the first time since she gave birth to Stormi earlier this month

Kylie Jenner has unveiled a lavish black Ferrari reportedly bought as a ‘push present’ for giving birth to baby Stormi earlier this month by her baby daddy Travis Scott.

The reality star posted footage of her flash new motor – worth around £1.2million (N600m) – on her Instagram Stories last night.

She also gave her followers a proper view of the limited edition LaFerrari as she told fans it’s a “push present” for giving birth to baby Stormi.

The couple were spotted out in the sports car yesterday as they were seen together for the first time since welcoming their baby daughter.

The reality star and her rapper lover enjoyed a lunch date with friends at Nobu in Malibu.

The pair haven’t been seen together since their daughter was born at the start of the month, sparking rumours they had split.

 

