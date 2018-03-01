Bbnaija: Bambam’s Parents Want Her Back Home After She Slept With Teddy A



Trending housemate on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Bambam whose s*x video with Teddy viral some days back is in the news again.

This time, it’s her parents that have reacted to the video and according to a lady, they want her back home with immediate effect.

The lady who claims to be a family friend of Bambam, is identified as Fisayo Awonuga and in a series of tweets on twitter, revealed that they are angry at the lady for disgracing the family on national TV.

It has been widely reported that Bambam’s parents are elders in their church and she is also a choir member in the church.

Check the tweet below:-

So I wasn’t going to talk on this cos I do not want these blogs quoting me… Bamike’s family and mine go all the way back and I can confirm to you that her parents who were very upset yesterday have forgiven her.

However her father has summoned a meeting with The people at Multi-Choice and the Payporte boss to bring her back.

They told him she is an adult so it will habe to be voluntarily on her part. Teddy A’s mothers also reached out to her mother few hours ago, Begged Bamike’s mother on Bam’s behalf and on Teddy’s.

She says he will date her on the outside, she will make sure of this. They are willing to move forward as long as there is no s*x again. They payporte boss promised Bam’s protection henceforth.

Her parents do not watch Big brother and have refused to watch the clips. So they don’t know what exactly is in. I maintain that Bambam is a very decent girl who shouldn’t be judged by this. Until she confirms there was penetration, there wasn’t.

Bam’s dad still wants her out so we will see if the protection promised will stop him from trying to get her out.