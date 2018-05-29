Lagos Stylist Cries Out After He Was Reportedly Arrested For Looking Like A Girl

A Nigerian stylist based in Lagos, Tosin has taken to Instagram to cry out for help after he was allegedly arrested on the streets of Ojota for looking like a girl.

Revealing details on what happened, Tosin said he was on his way to work when police officers stopped him and said he looks gay. Before he knew it, they arrested him and taken him to a police station in Ojota.

So this morning by 9am, I was on my way to style someone at Ogudu, I entered a public transport and was stopped by a guy at Ojota who asked me to introduced myself I asked why he said his police, they asked for my ID card I showed them, then he said I looked like a girl in my ID and that was how they started yelling and calling me names, then they took me and put me in their bus, took me all the way from Ojota to IWAYA POLICE POST then I asked what my offence was, they said I look like GAY, INDECENT ACT and I’m too SLIM that I’m a witch and I’m looking derain in nature . I was locked up from 9am – 4pm before they release me I was told to pay a sum of 5,000 naira. Please since when did been slim become an offence in LAGOS. I was unjustly maltreated today by the POLICE and I demand justice. 😡 😡.” Read his post below:

