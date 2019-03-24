2019 Kids’ Choice Awards: See full list of winners

by Temitope Alabi

FULL LIST OF WINNERS KIDS CHOICE AWARDS

The 2019 Kid’s Choice Awards was held on Saturday Night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

The event which was hosted by DJ Khaled saw the likes of Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Adam Sandler, and Avengers: Infinity War snagging an award or two.

Here is the full list of winners:

Favorite Music Group
Maroon 5

Favorite Male Artist
Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande

Favorite Song
“Thank U, Next” (Ariana Grande)

Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish

Favorite Collaboration
“No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)

Favorite Social Music Star
JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star
North America: Taylor Swift

Favorite Movie
Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Movie Actor
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Favorite Movie Actress
Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)

Favorite Superhero
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron ManAvengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Favorite Animated Movie
Incredibles 2

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Favorite Funny TV Show
Fuller House

Favorite TV Drama 
Riverdale

Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent

Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)

Favorite Cartoon 
SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik

Favorite Video Game 
Just Dance 2019

Favorite Gamer
SSSniperWolf

