‘BBNaija housemates, celebrities, footballers, ruined my night club’ – Richard Nnaji set to out many debtors

by Temitope Alabi

Richard Nnaji

Richard Nnaji CEO of Escape night club is not in a very happy mood.

Following the closure of his night club, the club owner has taken to his IG page to reveal that celebrity debtors caused his night club to be closed.

In his words;

Good morning everyone!
Guess What Season It Is?
Yes! You Got It Right …..
It’s Fvck You Season…..
@tontolet I Am Sorry But It’s Time We Switched Up On These Debtors!
Other Club Owners Won’t Say Anything Cos They Are Still In The Business But I Am Out And Never Going Back So I Will Take This For The Rest Of Us That Can’t Speak!
Footballers, Musicians , Big Brother Housemates , Politicians And Even Slay Queens…..
I Am Coming For All Of U Cos April 1st Is A Day For Fools!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvlVukAhU1T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
