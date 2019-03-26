BBNaijaReunion: Ahneeka and Ifu Ennada almost get physical [Video]

Things almost took a turn for worse during the BBNaija Reunion show last night as punches were almost thrown.
During the show, Ahneeka called Ifu out for alleged business sabotage, a thing Ifu continued to deny until things got so heated both ladies almost fought.
Watch the clip below;
Incase you missed the fight this was how it started 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️#bbnaija #DoubeWahalaReloaded #Doublewahala #DoubleWahalaReunion #BBNaijareunionshow #ifuenanda #ahneeka regardless I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cP55zT8cMw
