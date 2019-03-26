#BBNaijaReunion: Ahneeka and Ifu Ennada almost get physical [Video]

by Temitope Alabi

Ahneeka and Ifu almost fight

Things almost took a turn for worse during the BBNaija Reunion show last night as punches were almost thrown.

During the show, Ahneeka called Ifu out for alleged business sabotage, a thing Ifu continued to deny until things got so heated both ladies almost fought.

Watch the clip below;
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Ahneeka, Ifu Ennada

