BREAKING: Court orders INEC to conduct supplementary election in Adamawa

An Adamawa State High Court has lifted the order that stopped INEC from conducting the governorship supplementary election in Adamawa State.

The court removed the order on Tuesday, following the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the poll in 44 polling units in the state.

Governorship supplementary elections held in Kano, Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, the Sokoto States on Saturday last week, the governorship supplementary election failed to hold in Adamawa due to the suit filed against INEC by the governorship candidate of the Movement for Restoration and Defence for Democracy (MRDD), Mustafa Shaba.

MRDD had sued the electoral body over the omission of the party’s logo on the electoral materials used in the March 9 governorship election.