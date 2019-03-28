“Dokpesi is monkeying with our courts” – Garba Shehu fires back

Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity to the President, Garba Shehu has fired back at Raymond Dokpesi who questioned the integrity and purpose of president Buhari.

Dokpesi had earlier accused President Buhari of destroying Nigeria. However, Garba Shehu has responded to this allegations. He described Dokpesi as being unworthy of calling President Buhari names. He expressed this view on Twitter on Thursday. He tweeted;

Buhari is a parasite on Nigeria – Dokpesi. What then do you call the one who nicks N2.1 billion, caught red handed, brought to trial and is monkeying with our courts?