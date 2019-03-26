Heavy reactions trail Buba Galadima’s appearance on National TV after presidential election

by Valerie Oke

 

 

A former ally of President Muhammad Buhari now turned greatest critic, Buba Galadima was on Channels TV earlier as Seun Okin’s guest.

Speaking on politics today, the Reformed All Progressives Congress, rAPC chairman as usual, brought down every known defence of the ruling party, and his supporters couldn’t be more proud.

Many of them, took to social media(Twitter) to hail the outspoken man for his performance – However, there were those who didn’t agree with him.

Those who were all praises for Galadima

 

Those who weren’t

 

 

