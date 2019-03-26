Heavy reactions trail Buba Galadima’s appearance on National TV after presidential election

A former ally of President Muhammad Buhari now turned greatest critic, Buba Galadima was on Channels TV earlier as Seun Okin’s guest.

Speaking on politics today, the Reformed All Progressives Congress, rAPC chairman as usual, brought down every known defence of the ruling party, and his supporters couldn’t be more proud.

Many of them, took to social media(Twitter) to hail the outspoken man for his performance – However, there were those who didn’t agree with him.

Those who were all praises for Galadima

Buba Galadima, Galadima Galadima sir you are too much sir

How can you turn a whole lawyer into a school boy in front of d world @channelstv Dis is not good o.

The lawyer man started crying I pity him

LOL. — Rev. Prof. AKPAWAN (@abasi_akpawan) March 26, 2019

Buba Galadima confirms that the so called INEC server is open to public. Why is APC exhibiting so much mediocrity by claiming that server was illegally accessed? — Real Dear comments (@RealDearComedy) March 26, 2019

@buba_galadima is just too good for that clown that call himself a lawyer! it's just a shame that @channelstv would invites that kind of man for such important program – — Ayodeji ☁️ (@heywhytech) March 26, 2019

Buba Galadima just threw this lawyer off his intellect!!!😋

Channelstv#PoliticsToday — Olayinka Samuel 🔴 (@_olayinka) March 26, 2019

I always enjoy this man. Alh Buba Galadima. 😂 — Yomi Oyewole (@Yomioyewole) March 26, 2019

This Alhaji Buba Galadima is a one man army! Woe betide you, if you ever find yourself locking horns with him in a debate . His tongue is sharper than a Suya knife. @seunokin @CTVpolitics Some May call him a rabble-rouser. I however think he’s a damn good debater. — Israel odita (@OditaIsrael) March 26, 2019

Those who weren’t

@CTVpolitics @seunokin It's brought to my attention that Buba Galadima who lost to disgracefully at his polling unit to Buhari was again your guest on the programme. Is this true? — Ogbera Dare (@DareOgbera) March 26, 2019

Who watched #PoliticsToday on @channelstv today? Buba Galadima at it again, the man is a complete fraud with NO border..Typically confused! Wow!! Wow!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Abdulrashid Yusuf (@abdulsujee) March 26, 2019

Are there no smart people in the PDP, why does @seunokin keep bringing this confused Buba Galadima to #PoliticToday? — Richard Tayo® (@richardtayo) March 26, 2019

For the first time since the heat of the elections, I’ve seen Buba Galadima on a national television and he’s as inconsistent as ever. — I have Shoes™ (@abubakar47i) March 26, 2019

