I Make N5milion daily : Dangote and Otedola need to start calling you for expert advice  – Nollywood actor Slams BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has joined millions of Nigeria in reacting to the revelation by BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada, that she makes N5milion daily from her hair product business.
Uche who spoke via his Instagram page said Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, need to erect a big Statue in IMO State for her if its true that she makes 5 million Naira a day
Ifu made this known during the BBNaija reunion show yesterday night, 25th March.
He said:
@ifuennada Governor Rochas need to erect a big STATUE in IMO State for you if its true you make 5 million Naira a day…😁😁 Jesus is LORD, there is nothing someone will not hear from these Ex BBnaija2018 housemate.😁 Abi is it not this same COSMETIC or hair product business again?💰 Aunty IFU, please at this juncture, kindly tell me what it would take for someone to come and be an apprentice with you because your business is fast becoming Nigeria's new OIL boom.😁 In fact, let me call WAJE, no more quitting music again oh…😁 @ifuennada At this rate, even Dangote and Otedola will start calling you for expert advice on how to start this lucrative business of yours.😁 What I'm i even saying? Abeg, where is my driver?🚗 Lets start going to @ifuennada SHOP oh, before Governor Rochas finish erecting her statue in IMO state.😁