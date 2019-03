General Overseer of Winners Chapel church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that the line from marriage vow that says ”for better for worse” is a curse and unscriptural.

Addressing a journalist yesterday, March 25th, he added that reciting the line is like inviting a curse of one’s head.

In his own word:

All that “for better for worse, in sickness and in health”, that people recite as marriage vows is unscriptural. It is a curse.