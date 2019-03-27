Nigerians Throw Mud At Fashola For Saying Cities Now Enjoy 24 Hours Power Supply

by Eyitemi

The Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola(SAN), statement earlier this morning that some cities in Nigeria now enjoy constant power supply has drawn reactions from Nigerians.

The former Governor of Lagos State made this statement while on Channels Television during a programme titled ”Sunrise Daily” today, March 27th.

Consequently, Nigerians while reacting have knocked him with some asking him to be more specific by naming the states.

Reactions:

 

 

 

 
