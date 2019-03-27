Nigerians Throw Mud At Fashola For Saying Cities Now Enjoy 24 Hours Power Supply

The Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola(SAN), statement earlier this morning that some cities in Nigeria now enjoy constant power supply has drawn reactions from Nigerians.

The former Governor of Lagos State made this statement while on Channels Television during a programme titled ”Sunrise Daily” today, March 27th.

Consequently, Nigerians while reacting have knocked him with some asking him to be more specific by naming the states.

Reactions:

Fashola oo de beru olorun (fashola, please fear God) — Olatunde Olaleye (@iam_TUNADEZ) March 27, 2019

This man is loosing it nowadays! How could he lie in a broad daylight?

Well? This is #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/wLlAURIkZx — Okpara Louis (@okpara_louis) March 27, 2019

sir🙄 which state ooo, maybe you mean United States — Aderombi ademola (@Ademola6712) March 27, 2019

Unending lie of ineffective so called leaders is y Nigeria is stil backward — LANRE ODEJAYI (@LanreOdej) March 27, 2019