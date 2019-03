Nigerian male crossdresser Bobrisky is the owner of a brand new Mercedez Benz.

His celebrity friends have since taken to social media to celebrate him with Tonto writing;

“Congratulations my friend!!

Much more to come!!

Happy for you Honey

@bobrisky222 this is the only kinda noise I wanna be hearing biko🌹🌹

#THEMONEYYEAR

Anita Joseph followed suit with her own message writing;





Am Addicted to good News” “Our car is here 🤞 @bobrisky222 congrats my own boobiAm Addicted to good News”