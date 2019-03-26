Simi Stars In Nollywod Movie

by Valerie Oke
Talented Nigerian Pop singer, Simi, has shown her acting skills in a movie titled ”Mokalik” which is expected to be released anytime soon. The movie is own and directed by popular Nollywood filmmaker, Kunle Afoloyan.
The sonorous singer dropped that he found similarities between acting and shooting videos for her songs.
In her own word:
As an artist, one goes for video shoots and these sometimes take days,” she said. “So, I was already used to that part of being on set. Many of my music videos have a lot of acting in them as well.”
Tags from the story
kinle afolayan, nollywood, simi

