Why Waje Is About To Fail As A Singer – Ubi Franklin

by Eyitemi

Triple MG music record owner, Ubi Franklin, has revealed that embattled Nigerian singer, Waje, is not finding it easy in the entertainment industry because she is not signed to any record label.

Ubi who made this revelation via his Twitter handle added that it is not easy to be an Artiste and also be the one looking for money for promotion(Record Label).

