Why Waje Is About To Fail As A Singer – Ubi Franklin

Triple MG music record owner, Ubi Franklin, has revealed that embattled Nigerian singer, Waje, is not finding it easy in the entertainment industry because she is not signed to any record label.

Ubi who made this revelation via his Twitter handle added that it is not easy to be an Artiste and also be the one looking for money for promotion(Record Label).

What he said:

Waje works really hard💪💪 I have been in different studio sessions with her, she won’t leave that studio if the song doesn’t sound right or she gets wheat she wants.

Unfortunately it’s not easy to be the Artiste and the Label (singing and looking for money for promotion #tough — ubi Franklin ofem (@ubifranklin1) March 25, 2019