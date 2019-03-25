Yahaya Bello and Samuel Ortom are on the same level of incompetence – Some Nigerians argue

Verity

Some Nigerians have said that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, must be reelected for second term, as long as his “salary owing colleague” in Benue state, Samuel Ortom has just won his reelection.

While some have asked that Governor Ortom should not be classified with someone like Yahaya Bello, because he stood for his own people, when they were being massacred, others argue that there’s no difference between the two.

“Ortom has nothing to show for his first term in office”, some have said and as such, Bello, who has nothing to show for his past years as governor, are one and the same.

