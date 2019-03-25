Yahaya Bello and Samuel Ortom are on the same level of incompetence – Some Nigerians argue

Some Nigerians have said that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, must be reelected for second term, as long as his “salary owing colleague” in Benue state, Samuel Ortom has just won his reelection.

While some have asked that Governor Ortom should not be classified with someone like Yahaya Bello, because he stood for his own people, when they were being massacred, others argue that there’s no difference between the two.

“Ortom has nothing to show for his first term in office”, some have said and as such, Bello, who has nothing to show for his past years as governor, are one and the same.

See some reactions

Samuel Ortom re-elected by Benue people. Please nobody should come here and call Gov Yahaya Bello useless again. In fact I have starter canvassing for APC to give him their ticket and Kogi people have to get him re-elected. — BringBackOurGirls (@amenahuruemu) March 24, 2019

If Ortom that hasn't paid salaries for months can be re-elected, then Yahaya Bello deserves a 2nd Term. I'm not his fan but he should give it whatever it takes to come back. — Leke Omole (@zbnfam) March 24, 2019

You can not applaud Samuel Ortoms reelection in Benue in one breath, and then criticise my governor Yahaya Bello in another breath for owing salaries.

No you can't! — Dalhat. MD (@dsalahu) March 25, 2019

Those PDP members sending congratulations to Governor Samuel Ortom who didn't pay salary… Hopefully you will keep the same energy when Yahaya Bello the white lion of kogi state who also is not paying salary is re-elected too. — Hawa Nene Manes (@HerRoyalNene) March 24, 2019

Samuel Ortom got re-elected despite owing several months salaries even with no infrastructure to showcase, yet they want me to believe that Yahaya Bello is the worst governor. You guys are mad!!! — Sunday Ogo (@Sidac06) March 25, 2019