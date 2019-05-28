Baby Mama Drags MayD Over Failure As A Father

“Trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am” were the words of late Afro-pop star, Fela Kuti and that was exactly what singer, MayD, got today.

The musician took to his Instagram page to showoff bundles of foreign currency, asking what to be done with it. He wrote:

Don’t onow what to do with all these!! Stil thinking….any suggestions!#likeyou#Zeroyahoo#100%talent

An Instagram user seeing the bundles of money advice the singer to remember his old friends.

Also Read: DJ Cuppy Savages Troll Who Said Her Song Is Trash

Gbam, wahala landed as the singer’s baby mama surfaced. She wrote:

Does he even remember his SON! Hisssss…6 years without a coin we still surviving…

See her comment below: