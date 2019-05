Femi Fani-Kayode the former aviation minister, in a new interview with Rave FM has described President Buhari’s first 4-year tenure as a ‘failure’.

FFK as he is fondly called said; ”after 4 years in office the legacy of Buhari is blood, death, terror, division, tears, pain, shame and failure. His Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda will be resisted’.

His interview has since gotten many talking.

Listen to the full interview below;