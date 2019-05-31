Don Jazzy’s Mavin unveils new act Crayon

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian producer and Mavin record boss Don Jazzy, has just announced the signing of a new act called Crayon.

The singer is in actual sense signed to the labels official producer Baby Fresh’s Blowtime Entertainment.

Announcing the news, Jaay wrote on social media;

“We are pleased to announce our new imprint deal with Baby Fresh’s Blowtime Entertainment as we unveil our new artist, Crayon. Baby Fresh has always been part of the Mavin family and we look forward to what is shaping up to be a remarkable stage of his amazing career. Crayon is an exceptional songwriter and recording artist who comes with a lot of diversity in his music and I am sure that we will attain great things together”.
