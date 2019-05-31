‘Mofe Duncan pay me my money’ – Makeup artist drags Nollywood actor

by Temitope Alabi

A Makeup artiste by the name Fredmakeover has caused commotion online after he took to the comment section of a photo to ask that actor Mofe Duncan pay him what he owes.

The makeup artiste had gotten the attention of Bimbo Ademoye who warned him against coming for her friend in the process getting Fred to reveal what really transpired between him and Mofe.

According to Fred, Mofe and his wife owe him N100,000 from their wedding yesterday. Fred revealed that he was contracted to do the makeup of the bridesmaids by the couple and till date has refused to pay him for his word.

Read the post below;

'Mofe Duncan pay me my money' - Makeup artist drags Nollywood actor

 
Tags from the story
Mofe Duncan

You may also like

Pre-Wedding Honeymoon for Matse: Matse and Fiancé on holiday to secret location

Seyi Law calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest over Biafra Secret Service inauguration

Davido reveals what he will do if he ever goes broke, gives relationship advise

Oh dear! Mildred Okwo Throws Epic Shade At Some ‘Actresses’, Calls Them Prostitutes

Yemi Alade and DJ Cuppy working on different projects, Nigerians react

Tuface Idibia, MI Abaga Join The League Of Nigerian Artistes That Are Verified On Twitter

Tuface Idibia, MI Abaga Join The League Of Nigerian Artistes That Are Verified On Twitter

Terry G debunk rumors of sending photo bomber ‘Litttle Tobi’ to school as a celebrity stunt

BB Naija 2018 Finalist, Cee-C, Shares Sexy Picture With MMMG Boss, Ubi Franklin, And We Feel You Should See It

Here’s what the world is saying about Empire’s Jussie Smollett paying to be attacked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *