‘Mofe Duncan pay me my money’ – Makeup artist drags Nollywood actor

A Makeup artiste by the name Fredmakeover has caused commotion online after he took to the comment section of a photo to ask that actor Mofe Duncan pay him what he owes.

The makeup artiste had gotten the attention of Bimbo Ademoye who warned him against coming for her friend in the process getting Fred to reveal what really transpired between him and Mofe.

According to Fred, Mofe and his wife owe him N100,000 from their wedding yesterday. Fred revealed that he was contracted to do the makeup of the bridesmaids by the couple and till date has refused to pay him for his word.

Read the post below;