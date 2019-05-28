[Pictures] Emenike, Iheoma Nnadi All Loved Up Amidst Breakup Rumours

Former beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi, and her husband, footballer Emmanuel Emenike, celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary last night, few days after rumours of crisis in their marriage broke out.

The couple who have a one-year-old daughter together, got social media talking after it was noticed they both unfollowed and deleted each other’s photos from Instagram.

Debunking the rumours in a romantic way, the duo went out to mark their 2-year anniversary of being married traditionally and the 1-year anniversary of their white wedding.

The former beauty queen shared loved up photos with Emenike from last night and wrote;

2 years #Tradiversary. 1 year Anniversary with my baby. Many more years to go in Jesus name. @emenike_9 #untilthewheelsfalloff #blessed #lovedup

See pictures below: