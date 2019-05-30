Video: ‘I regret saying I was happy about Naira Marley’s arrest’ – Ruggedman

by Temitope Alabi

Veteran rapper Ruggedman has again spoken on the Naira Marley debacle saying he tried to caution Naira Marley over his advocacy for internet fraud.

Recall Naira Marley was arrested 2 weeks ago following his alleged involvement in Internet fraud aka Yahoo Yahoo.

Ruggedman who came head to head with Marley following the latter asking that people support Yahoo Yahoo said, he reached out to Naira Marley over the advocacy for fraud as he knew it would not end in his favour.

Watch the video below;

A few hours ago it was reported that the embattled rapper who had gone for his bail hearing today, had been granted N2million bail.
