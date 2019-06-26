2018 BBNaija winner Miracle Ikechukwu qualifies as pilot in the US

2018 Big Brother Naija winner Miracle Ikechukwu has qualified as a CPL pilot in the USA.

The excited new pilot took to social media to share the good news with his fans and followers writing;

A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed.. “Instrument Rated!”.. It’s only Your Grace Lord.. Thank You.. and to everyone who has supported meh thus far, I Appreciate … GOD Bless..

Miracle who has stayed out of the public eye since winning the reality TV show is surely doing good for himself.

While in the house, he dated fellow contestant Nina Ivy, but the pair have since moved on.