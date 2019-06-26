2018 BBNaija winner Miracle Ikechukwu qualifies as pilot in the US

by Temitope Alabi

2018 BBNaija winner Miracle Ikechukwu qualifies as pilot in the US

2018 Big Brother Naija winner Miracle Ikechukwu has qualified as a CPL pilot in the USA.

The excited new pilot took to social media to share the good news with his fans and followers writing;

A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed.. “Instrument Rated!”.. It’s only Your Grace Lord.. Thank You.. and to everyone who has supported meh thus far, I Appreciate … GOD Bless..
Miracle who has stayed out of the public eye since winning the reality TV show is surely doing good for himself.
While in the house, he dated fellow contestant Nina Ivy, but the pair have since moved on.
Tags from the story
Miracle Ikechukwu

You may also like

“Guys You Can’t Give A Lady Assurance Without Having Money” – Wizkid Advises Broke Guys As He Cosigns Davido

#BBNaija: Photos of Ceec’s “twin sister” surfaces online

Ada Ameh celebrates as Daughter becomes a year older

Rolex Watches Handed Out As Souvenirs At Aliko Dangote’s Daughter’s Wedding? (Photo)

Nigeria Launches Digital Switch Over

‘God Called Me To Do Music’ – Orezi

Popular Musician Arrested After He Was Released By Abductors

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty launches her own cosmetics line

Davido Replies Chiamaka Okeke, Girl Who Wants To Commit Suicide Over Him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *