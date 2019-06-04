2019 CFDA Fashion Awards: JLo, Ciara, others storm event

by Temitope Alabi

It was a night of fashion and glitz as celebrities trooped out for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

The event which took place on Monday night, saw the likes of  Jennifer Lopez, recipient of the night’s Fashion Icon Award, and models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, posing up a storm on the pink carpet.

Other celebrities were also spotted at the fashion event to include Harvard undergrad and multi-award-winning singer Ciara to include a few others.

See more beautiful photos from the event below;

