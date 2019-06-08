8 Amazing Things About The Billionaire, Julian Osula, who ''Allegedly'' Ordered Helicopter To Come Pick Him Up While In Traffic

The billionaire who was struck in traffic on the popular Lagos/Ibadan expressway and requested for a helicopter pickup has been identified as Julian Osula.

In this light, we bring to you 8 amazing things you never knew about him.

See below:

* The 63-year-old money bag was born in Enugu but hails from Benin.

* He had his primary school education in the UK.

* He is a crowned prince and hails from the Osuji Royal Family.

* He is a graduate of law from the University of Benin.

* He began his career with the now-defunct First City Merchant Bank(FCMB)

* He went on to join the Alpha Merchant Bank after leaving (FCMB).

* He became an entrepreneur in 1991, starting his own company called Manila Enterprises

* In 2004, he got a contract to supply warships spare parts to the Nigerian Navy