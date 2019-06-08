8 Amazing Things About The Billionaire, Julian Osula, who ”Allegedly” Ordered Helicopter To Come Pick Him Up While In Traffic

by Eyitemi

8 Amazing Things About The Billionaire, Julian Osula, who ''Allegedly'' Ordered Helicopter To Come Pick Him Up While In Traffic

The billionaire who was struck in traffic on the popular Lagos/Ibadan expressway and requested for a helicopter pickup has been identified as Julian Osula.

In this light, we bring to you 8 amazing things you never knew about him.

See below:

* The 63-year-old money bag was born in Enugu but hails from Benin.

* He had his primary school education in the UK.

* He is a crowned prince and hails from the Osuji Royal Family.

* He is a graduate of law from the University of Benin.

* He began his career with the now-defunct First City Merchant Bank(FCMB)

* He went on to join the Alpha Merchant Bank after leaving (FCMB).

* He became an entrepreneur in 1991, starting his own company called Manila Enterprises

* In 2004, he got a contract to supply warships spare parts to the Nigerian Navy

 
Tags from the story
helicopter, julian osula

You may also like

[VIDEO]: Beyonce’s Daughter, Blue Ivy Performs Traditional African dance At Her Recital

Nigerian lady in dilemma after her boyfriend requests N200k from her first salary

“Politicians are playing musical chairs with our country’s destiny” – Banky W Reacts To DSS National Assembly Invasion

Rio Ferdinand Secures Life After Football

(Advice Needed): Is It Possible My Man Is Married To Another Woman? I’m Confused.

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is About To Be Cancelled

Veteran Actor Tony Umez Shares Family Photos Online

Forgiven But Not Forgotten: Woman, 58, Strangles Friend To Death For Snatching Her Lover 16 Years Ago

10 Compliments Your Husband Needs To Hear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *