#8th Senate Valedictory: My happiest day was when Saraki was declared Senate president

by Verity

#8th Senate Valedictory: My happiest day was when Saraki was declared Senate president

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West on Thursday on the floor of the Nigerian Senate recounted his happiest and saddest days.

The lawmaker who recently declared his intention to run for Kogi state governorship election come November 2019 first thanked “the Almighty who is the supreme controller of the universe.”

He added that ” when cankerworms and caterpillars” were sent to attack the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who is a close ally of the senator, he (Melaye) addressed Saraki as the “irremovable” Senate president.

He revealed further that his happiest day was the day Saraki was declared Senate president” and his saddest being the day, his colleague, Ovie Omo-Agege led thugs to steal the mace.

He said: “I thank the Almighty who is the supreme controller of the universe. When cankerworms and caterpillars attacked you, I addressed you as the irremovable Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“To my surprise, many of those who orchestrated your downfall and removal has now called you their mentor, only God give and take power. ”

“The happiest day in my life was the day Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki emerged as the Senate President. ”

“The saddest day of my life was when Senator Ovie Omo-Agege led thugs to steal the Senate mace, a symbol of unity. ”

 
Tags from the story
8th Senate, melaye, saraki

You may also like

Hypocrisy!!! Reno Omokri blasts Buhari for speaking about Thailand cave boys

Fintiri Thanks Adamawa People, Resumes Office As Assembly Speaker

Kano “super” CP, Mohammed Wakili retires

Army Unveil Identities Of 100 Wanted Boko Haram Chiefs

Alleged Fraud: The trial Of Kalu and two Others Stalled

BREAKING: PDP Supporters Storm INEC Office As Obaseki Leads

Battle Of The Camo: Alex & Kiki Osinbajo, rock military camouflage-inspired outfit in style

Fake Corper Apprehended In Akwa Ibom Orientation Camp!

Nigerians react as Pastor Biodun of COZA is accused again of sexual immorality

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *