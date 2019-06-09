Actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo Performs Daddy Duties In New Photo

Popular Nollywood actor and TV personality, Junior Pope Odonwodo performs daddy duties in new photo.

The father of two shared a photo of himself backing one of his sons who was already asleep and they looked so cute. He revealed that his son wanted to be backed but since his wife, Jennifer Awele wasn’t around, he decided to step up to the role. What a man! LOL!

In his words,

“He Insisted To Be Backed And Since Mum @dopeevents007 @qutejay Is Not Around……..Daddy Got To Step Up..

#familyiseverything”

The actor never fails to show off his beautiful family on social media.

See photo below: