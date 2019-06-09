[Graphic Photo]: 61-years-old man arrested for cutting off the hand of an 11years old boy

The 61-years old man who is identified as Jeremiah Obifor has been arrested for cutting off the right hand of the boy in Lagos state, Nigeria.

It was reported that the old man who owns a fish pond attacked the 11years old boy after seeing him in his Fish pond, the suspect alleged that he saw the boy trying to steal his fish that’s why he attacked him.

The young boy who is identified as Goodluck Amechi was rushed to Igando General Hospital for treatment

The suspect Jeremiah Obifor is in the police custody has he will be charged to the court this weekend.