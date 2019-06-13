‘Any man that tries to degrade a woman publicly is a coward’- Skales

Nigerian singer Skales has caused a stir online after he took to Twitter to bare his thoughts about men who degrade women online for clout.

This is coming after MC Galaxy granted HIP TV an interview confessing to having staged the naked live video with Etinosa, adding that she agreed to come on the video live but he never knew she was going to go all out.

Skales tweeted;

Any man that tries to degrade or embarrass a woman publicly is a coward …. internet clout chasing for attention jeopardizing someone else’s rep damn

His followers have since taken to the comment section to share their thoughts as well.

Read some of the comments below;

Mc galaxy and the rubbish actress of course — PRINCE MICHAEL OLUWASEUN (@Michael53655321) June 13, 2019

my guy both etinosa and mc galaxy are stupid.firget I am from same place wit etinosa,but she fuck up for that rubbish as a woman.shebi na fame she dey find nd sh3 don get am now. — Actor (@Actor33578001) June 13, 2019