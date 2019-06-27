AY Wants To Know Who Is Finer And Better Dressed Between Himself And Jim Iyke

by Eyitemi

Comedian Ay has shared that legendary Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah, is tired of judging who is finer and the better dresser between himself and Jim Iyke.

The humor merchant who made this known in an Instagram post today, June 27th, said he wants the public to judge. So who do you think???

What he posted below:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

