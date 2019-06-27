“I’m happy, hurting and healing” – Actor Mofe Duncan’s Ex-Wife Reveals

Jessica Kakkad, the former wife of Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan, has revealed to her followers how she is currently coping after their separation.

Recall, the two tied the knot in August 2015. However, in April, 2019, Mofe Duncan publicly announced that they had been seperated for over a year.

Jessica, who seems to be slowly recovering from the failed marriage, took to Instagram to write:

“i am happy, hurting & healing at the same time. don’t ask me how i’m doing it because i don’t know, but i’m doing it & i’m so proud of myself. #WCE”

Her followers trooped to her comment section with messages of support.

See post below: