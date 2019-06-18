Bambam Reveals How Police Officers Harrassed And Threatened To Shoot Her Brother

Former big brother Naija housemate, BamBam has taken to Twitter to reveal how police officers harrassed her brother, Samuel along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The reality star disclosed the police officers accused her brother of being an armed robber and even threatened to shoot him.



This is coming in a year that has witnessed growing tension over the extra-judicial killings of innocent citizens by security officers.

Bambam tweeted:

My brother earlier today got harrassed and slapped by the @PoliceNG along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. After being accused for being an armed robber. #wtf 😣😣😣 he was with my driver and his friend heading to IITA in ibadan! They even threatend to shoot! This must freakn stop!” she tweeted.