BB Naijar Star, Bambam Showers Love On Boyfriend, TeddyA As He Turns 31

Former big brother naija housemate, Bambam took to her Instagram page to celebrate her boyfriend, TeddyA on his 31st birthday today, 6th June.

Bambam whose love and relationship with TeddyA have beem waxing stronger since their connection during the reality show, could not keep calm celebrating her man.

Also Read: Niara Marley slams rumors he has not met his bail requirements

She wrote:

Hey handsome(I love that I make you blush) Happy birthday papi, The world is blessed to have a rare beautiful soul as yourself. It’s truly been a journey we both have been on, one many may never ever understand. You are hard working fierce, resilient, stubborn! consistent yet soo soo tender. My gentle giant, as I so often call you… loving you makes me happy, the world ain’t seen nothing yet, they ain’t fully ready for your manifestation. My heart, my oxygen, my passion I love you daily and truly and will remain your ride or die, your Queen and your favorite song. Happy birthday my king… @iamteddya can we start cashing in already, unbuilt empires await us

#happyalphamaleday #TAB #teddyabirthday @iamteddya