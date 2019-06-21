“Beauty With Brains” – Toyin Lawani Goes Braless In New Photos

Toyin Lawani, the CEO of Tiannah Empire Place, is definitely a stunning woman and as usual, she has sent social media into a frenzy with her new photos.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to share sultry new photos of herself donning a net lingerie which displayed her nipples and her curves.

The sexy fashion mogul captioned the photos:

“Beauty with Brains ,who says you cant Be A Boss, A Mom & A sexy Goddess ?🤷‍♀️@lingeriesbytiannah Bringing you Unique pieces to die for 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Go follow us now , you can wear a slip inside as a proper dress🔥”

See photos below: