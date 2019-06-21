How Nigerian woman landed a job because of her love for Barcelona

by Valerie Oke

How love for Barcelona landed Nigerian woman a job

A Nigerian woman on Friday recounted how her love for football and accurate knowledge of her favourite football club, Barcelona, landed a job.

According to the Twitter user, simply identified as @Rukki_e, she went for a job interview on Thursday and the interviewer asked her to tell him about herself

She said the first thing she said was she loves football and that was how the conversation that landed her the job she will be resuming on Monday, kicked off.

What she said

So I went for a job interview yesterday, and the first question I was asked was “Tell me about yourself”

The first thing I could say about me was I love football, my interviewer paused and asked me what club I support told him club and he laughed.

He said he knows I will mention Barcelona and even asked me to mention at least three players in Barca… Omo, I mentioned full squad and added the wing they all played even added team B players.

The man had to stop me and laughed he don know was going on(Twitter slang). And yea I got a call on my way home yesterday to start work on Monday
Tags from the story
Barcelona lover, interview, Job

You may also like

Fuel Scarcity: 5 Easy Ways To Survive The Menace In Lagos

Kanye West Cancels Los Angeles Concert

Breaking Habits Before They Start

[Advice Needed] Why Does He Needs Some Space? I Am Confused!!!

EFCC Did Not Arrest Dokpesi, He Turned Himself In – Dokpesi’s Lawyer

4 Reasons Men Need To Stop Dogging Their Wives!

How Obama Broke The News Of Trump’s Victory To His Daughters

Islam abhors violence, eminent Nigerians insist

Islam abhors violence, eminent Nigerians insist

[Advice Needed] How Do I Tell My Siblings Our Parents Died Of HIV?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *