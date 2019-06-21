[PHOTO]: Wizkid Wears Loius Vuitton Jacket Worth 1million Naira

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid recently shared a photo of himself donning an expensive rubber Utility Gilet jacket which is made by famous brand Louis Vuitton and said to be worth over 1million naira.

Not just that but his whole entire outfit is also expensive as his Amiri MX1 Camouflage Print Cargo Trousers costs $1,250 while his Nike Air Force 1 Low costs $90.

The singer, who recently released his latest track titled Joro, shared a photo of himself rocking the full outfit on his Instagram page with the caption:

“#MadeinLagos 🖤🤞#joro”

See photo below: