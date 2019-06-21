[PHOTO]: Wizkid Wears Loius Vuitton Jacket Worth 1million Naira

by Amaka

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid recently shared a photo of himself donning an expensive rubber Utility Gilet jacket which is made by famous brand Louis Vuitton and said to be worth over 1million naira.

[PHOTO]: Wizkid Wears Loius Vuitton Jacket Worth1million Naira

ALSO READ: [VIDEO] Bishop Abioye Cautions Women Not To Marry Men With No Financial Commitment

Not just that but his whole entire outfit is also expensive as his Amiri MX1 Camouflage Print Cargo Trousers costs $1,250 while his Nike Air Force 1 Low costs $90.

The singer, who recently released his latest track titled Joro, shared a photo of himself rocking the full outfit on his Instagram page with the caption:

“#MadeinLagos 🖤🤞#joro”

See photo below:

[PHOTO]: Wizkid Wears Loius Vuitton Rubber Utility Gilet Jacket Worth1million Naira
Tags from the story
Louis Vuitton, wizkid

You may also like

People once said that I have no womb - Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Gifts N50k To Instagram Troll

Ondo State govt. to spend 75% of Paris fund on Salaries

Referee who officiated Nigeria vs Croatia hospitalized

Well Deserved!!! Fayose okays Fayemi's emergence as chairman of Nigeria Governor's Forum

Metele attack: They said he was shocked, yet he responded at 7pm on Saturday, Fayose blasts Buhari

I Led Nigeria with Conscience – Jonathan

Military Officer Kneels Down And Proposed To His Military Wife (Photos)

Lola Okoye Shares Holiday Photos From The Mauritius Islands

”My daughter raped me” – 50 year old man who impregnated his daughter says

Abia: Residents protest over the death of their daughter in a hotel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *