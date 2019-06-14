Breaking!!! Naira Marley finally released from prison

by Valerie Oke

Breaking!!! Naira Marley finally released from prison

Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has been released from prison custody after fulfilling his bail conditions.

Narai Marley who was dragged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on an 11 count charge of advance fee fraud aka ‘yahoo yahoo’ has left prison after 14 days since he was granted bail by Justice Nicolas Oweibo of Federal High Court, Lagos.

The singer had been picked up some weeks ago by the anti-graft commission because of his song and comments on social media, glorifying internet fraud.

 

 
