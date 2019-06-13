Bukola Saraki Changes His Twitter Name To “Former Senate President”

Former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has taken an audacious step by changing his social media handle to reflect his previously held post.

The Kwara politician whose post as the Senate president of the 8th Assembly elapsed on the 6th of June changed his twitter handle from Senate President of Nigeria to Former Senate President of Nigeria.

Also Read: Must Watch! Curvy Actress, Princess Shyngle Dances With Her Tiny Waist

Senator Ahmed Lawan, the majority leader when Bukola Saraki was the President of the Senate, was elected as the President of the Senate in the 9th Assembly.

See his post: