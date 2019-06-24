Burna Boy Replies Mum For Saying remember, you were Africans before you became anything else

by Valerie Oke

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as ”Burna Boy” won the best international act category of the BET award ahead of singer Teniola Apata otherwise known as ”Teni Makanaki.”

The award was picked up by his mum, Bose Ogulu, who equally doubles as his manager at the award ceremony where she commented ”’Every black person should remember, you were Africans before you became anything else.”

Burna boy then took to his Twitter handle to hail his mum for the comment afterwards.

What he wrote below:

Mama burna for president !!! The woman de drop bars

Tweet below:

