Reactions Trail ''Mama Burna's'' Comment As Son Wins BET Award

Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mum, got her self trending after her comment while receiving the BET award on behalf of her son earlier today. The singer’s mum said ”remember you were African before anything else.

Consequently, this comment has generated a lot of reaction as music lovers have taken to their Twitter handles to hail her for such an amazing speech.

Reactions:

Burna Boy’s mom saying “you were african before you were anything else” is 1000% true. Def shade. But True. But Shade. — Terrell Mallory (@_Twinndiesel) June 24, 2019

Amazing Speech From Mama Burna, should be proud to have you as a son 💪 — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) June 24, 2019

I was wishing they gave burna mum’s boy(na me speak am) another award for the best speech. — Port Harcourt Last born 🔞 (@TSLbrand) June 24, 2019

