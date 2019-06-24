Reactions Trail ”Mama Burna’s” Comment As Son Wins BET Award

by Eyitemi

Reactions Trail ''Mama Burna's'' Comment As Son Wins BET Award

Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mum, got her self trending after her comment while receiving the BET award on behalf of her son earlier today. The singer’s mum said ”remember you were African before anything else.

Consequently, this comment has generated a lot of reaction as music lovers have taken to their Twitter handles to hail her for such an amazing speech.

Reactions:

