Linda Ikeji Talks About Depression, Gives Reasons For Depression

Foremost blogger, Linda Ikeji took to her Instagram page to encourage people that are depressed as she stated that one of the reasons for depression is lack of fulfillment.

According to the celebrity blogger, the best way to stay happy is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to be and embracing what your life is.

Linda Ikeji pointed out that when one starts looking at other people’s lives, they forget that everyone is on their own journey and no two journeys even along the same path are alike.”

Also Read: Reactions Trail ”Mama Burna’s” Comment As Son Wins BET Award

She wrote:

“I think the best way to stay happy is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to be and embracing what your life is.

One of the greatest reasons for depression is lack of fulfillment. Not getting the things you want, the things you believe you deserve, the things you have fought for, prayed for, hoped for…the failures. Then you start looking at other people’s lives and comparing…forgetting everyone is on their own journey and no two journeys, even along the same path, are alike. .

To stay happy, you have to enjoy your life as it is. It is all that you have. It is all that matters. And then look into the future with trust in God and trust in your journey. I wish you a miracle-filled week. God bless.”