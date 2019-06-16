CDQ Celebrates Masterkraft On Father’s Day, Says He Rebuilt Him After His Father

by Olayemi Oladotun

Indigenous rapper, CDQ, took to his social media page to celebrate ace producer Masterkraft on father’s day who according to him rebuilt him after his father died when he was quite young.

Sharing a throwback photo, CDQ celebrated Masterkraft who he said rebuilt him after his father died, wrote;

Since I lost my dad @ a very young age against all odds he picked every broken piece of me and rebuilt me… Happy Father’s Day “

Masterkraft on the other hand wrote:

Haaa! Sodiq Yusuf !!!! Don’t make me cry pls ! My covenant broDa ! ❤️❤️❤️ !!!! OGadirigi Na nma 4ever!

