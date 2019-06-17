“Celebs Are Human Like You” – Reno Omokri Reacts To Bobrisky Riding A Bike

Reno Omokri, ex-presidential aide to former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the video of popular crossdresser, Bobrisky on bike.

Some days ago a video surfaced online of popular cross dresser, Bobrisky spotted on a commercial bike in Lagos.

Reno Omokri took to his twitter page to advise people that celebrities are also humans citing examples of Warren Buffet and Boris Johnson.

He wrote:

It is DETESTABLE to shame celebs for riding commercial bikes. Must a celeb always live large? Warren Buffet is one of the richest men in the world and @BorisJohnson is about to be UK Prime Minister. They both ride bikes. Celebs are human, like YOU #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets