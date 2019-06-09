Churchill Finds Love Again, Shades Tonto Dikeh In New Post

by Amaka

It seems Churchill Olakunle might have found love again as he recently took to his Instagram page to wish a special lady a happy birthday.

He shared a photo of the mystery Caucasian lady with the words:

“All of your days in this lifetime should be spent with nothing less than ordinary. An extraordinary person like you deserve a birthday much better than the last one combined. Happy birthday my love #quietqueen”

Today also happens to be Churchill ex-wife and mother of his child, Tonto Dikeh’s birthday. Recall, she spilled some bedroom secrets about Churchill. She lampooned him on social media saying that he suffers from premature ejaculation. According to her, Churchill cannot last long in bed revealing that he lasted for one minute when she conceived her son.

She continued to air out their dirty laundry as she spoke out his cheating escapades noting a particular event. She stated that she caught him dry humping a girl at a hotel they were lodged at.

Maybe that’s why Churchill referred to his new bae as the ‘quiet queen.’

See his post below:
Churchill Olakunle, tonto dikeh, Tonto Dikeh Husband

