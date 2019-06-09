Spanish Tennis Champion, Rafael Nadal wins 12th French Open Title

World number 2 Rafael Nadal has one the French Open title, after beating Australia’s, Dominic Thiem.

The Spanish star has now become the first player to win the French Open for the 12th time.

Rafael Nadal defeated the 25-years_old Australian to a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory in a three hours long game at the Court Philippe Chartier.

He congratulated the Australian player Thiem saying, I feel sorry because he deserves it, I really hope he wins in the future. He has unbelievable intensity and passion for this sport.

Rafael Nadal has won a total of 18 Grand slam, 12 French Open, 2 US Open, 2 Wimbledon and 1 Australia Open.