Comedian, Mr Jollof Celebrates Wizkid As His Father

Popular Instagram comedian, Mr Jollof, has revealed who is true father is and it comes as a shock to everyone to know that Afro-pop star, Wizkid is his father.

The comedian have always confessed his love for the pop-star and the singer in no small measure have recepocrated the love.

The duo have performed at several gigs and concert together and most times the comedian is always part of Wizkid’s entourage for shows.

Now on father’s day, Mr Jollof has taken their relationship a step further by wishing Wizkid a happy father’s day. See true love!!

See his post below: