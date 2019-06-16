Comedian, Mr Jollof Celebrates Wizkid As His Father

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Instagram comedian, Mr Jollof, has revealed who is true father is and it comes as a shock to everyone to know that Afro-pop star, Wizkid is his father.

The comedian have always confessed his love for the pop-star and the singer in no small measure have recepocrated the love.

The duo have performed at several gigs and concert together and most times the comedian is always part of Wizkid’s entourage for shows.

Also Read: Nigeria singer, Aramide Announces She’s Now part Of Grammy Award Governing Board

Now on father’s day, Mr Jollof has taken their relationship a step further by wishing Wizkid a happy father’s day. See true love!!

See his post below:

Mr Jollof
Tags from the story
Fathers day, Mr Jollof, wizkid

You may also like

Nadia Buari Teases Fans With Another Photo Of Her Baby-daddy’s Feet

Ghanaians Will Deal With You If You Dump Me – Juliet Ibrahim Warns Nigerian Boyfriend

I Will Throw You The Best Birthday Ever -Davido Promises Daughter

AMAA announces entry deadlines for 2018

[PHOTOS] Ageless RMD Marks 57th Birthday

Waje Opens Up About Being A Single Mother, Love Life In New Interview

Jazzman Olofin’s Daughter Wakes Him Up In The Most Affectionate Way

Woman stabs maid with hot knife for stealing bread

Reekado Banks Reintroduce His Album “Spotlight” To His Fans After Depression

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *