Nigeria Singer, Jaywon Explains Why He Believes Zlatan ibile Stole His Song

by Olabanji

Nigerian indigenous musician, Jaywon recently accused Zlatan Ibile of copyrighting his hit song “This year”

The Artist in an interview talked about the reoccurrence of copyright and explained that Zlatan should have given him proper credit or at least request for permission

READ MORE: “I Will Say It Again And Again; Cyber-Crime Is Wrong” – Falz

he said;

The industry knows that everyone is trying to recreate the music but nobody is saying anything about it. A lot of them recreate other people’s music without even giving a shout out to the original owner, not to talk of saying they want to give credit to the owner. The industry has been quiet about it, nobody is talking. So, I just had to address the issue anyhow. Its not like I’ve any issue against Zlatan because I’m blessed and I give all the glory to God and my fans for the love and support. It’s wrong for any musician to do a ‘This Year’ song without my permission or giving me credit. Before me there was no song like ‘This Year’ or ‘Odun Yi’, I can say it categorically, and the song became the most evergreen song of this generation. But this industry tries to recreate it all the time and nobody is saying anything about it. If I don’t blow my trumpet who will
