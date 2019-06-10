Drama Unfolds Between FFK And Church Of Satan

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode is currently casting and the binding devil on Twitter and the devil has responded to his tweet.

The former minister took to his Twitter account to lament about a former NYPD cop, Linda Fairstein who led 5 innocent boys to prison for a long time depicted in a real-life American series “When They See Us.”

FFK alleged that the lady belongs to the Church of Satan and boom problem broke out as the Church responded that the lady has nothing to do with them.

See their exchange below:

FFK

FFK

