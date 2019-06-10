The Top Five Favorite Players To Win Ballon D’Or 2019

The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award title to the most deserving player for the year, it’s the most prestigious award given to a footballer. the honor has however been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for almost a decade.

In 2018, Real Madrid star Luka Modric broke the decade long dominance of Ronaldo-Messi, This year 2019 we have listed five players who have done remarkably well, and have the chance of winning the Ballon d’Or, in no particular order

1.Cristiano Ronaldo

The Juventus forward won the Italian Seria A league this season, scoring a total of 37 goals, he scored 28 goals ( Champions League, Coppa Italia, Serie A, Friendlies) and 9 goals in the national team. Cristiano Ronaldo this season has also noted 10 assists.

The Portuguese player took his country to the maiden Uefa Nations League tournament final and won it,

His club, Juventus also got to the quarter-final of the champions league.

Ronaldo who has won the Ballon d’Or title 5 times is definitely a contender for the prestigious award.

2. Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool forward has shown a remarkable display of football brilliance has he helped his club win the champions league after a long spell of trophy drought.

The Egyptian scored 22 goals in the premier league which earned him the Golden Boot title for a second consecutive season.

The 26-year-old represents his country’s best hope of success, and an impressive tournament on the international stage could be rewarded with the Ballon d’Or

3. Sadio Mane

The Senegalese forward has also been an indispensable player for the Merseyside club this season

The Liverpool forward also won the Champion league title and had an incredible 22 goals in premier league which earned him the Golden Boot.

Mane was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year before losing out to teammate Virgil van Dijk and will have another chance of glory this summer at the African Cup of Nation.

4. Lionel Messi

The Barcelona superstar is the second favourite for the award as he bids to win an outright-record sixth trophy.

Messi enjoyed a superb season, scoring 36 La Liga goals in just 29 starts as Barcelona were crowned champions of Spain.

The Catalan side’s capitulation to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals was a blow, though few have enjoyed as good an individual season as Messi, who won the European Golden Shoe for the third consecutive season.

5. Virgil Van Dijk

The Liverpool Defender, Virgil Van Dijk was crowned the Premier league player(PFA)of the season and also took his club to its champions league victory against premier league side Tottenham.

The Netherland captain also too his country to the finals of the maiden Uefa Nations league champions final, losing 1-nil to Ronaldo’s Portugal side

The Center back has had an incredible season and has been called a towering wall of defense.

ALSO READ: Spanish Tennis Champion, Rafael Nadal wins 12th French Open Title