Ebuka Obi Uchendu And Others Blame Drake Over Anthony Joshua’s Loss To Andy Ruiz

by Eyitemi

Following the defeat of Anthony Joshua to Andy Ruiz yesterday night, some group of people has said that the photograph he took with American singer, Drake, is responsible for the loss.

This group of people led by Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, has said there is a curse attached with taking photographs with the singer.

What they are saying below:

