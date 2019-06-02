Ebuka Obi Uchendu And Others Blame Drake Over Anthony Joshua’s Loss To Andy Ruiz

Following the defeat of Anthony Joshua to Andy Ruiz yesterday night, some group of people has said that the photograph he took with American singer, Drake, is responsible for the loss.

This group of people led by Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, has said there is a curse attached with taking photographs with the singer.

What they are saying below:

I’m not even that superstitious. But I want to beat Drake 😓 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 2, 2019

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Anthony Joshua: Bout to break the drake curse. Drake curse: Do I look like a joke to you! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ChNQQTmtNi — Fvcking TALL 😨💘 (@luckyosaze21) June 2, 2019

I ain’t ever taking a pic with Drake — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) June 2, 2019

Snap with Drake and taste the feelings

Arsenal

Man united

Dortmund

Even Anthony Joshua, all can testify to it 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mTr9rmtFZH — Okanlawon (@ibrolawon) June 2, 2019

